PS3’ten sonra PS4 oyunları da artık PlayStation Now’da mevcut!

Sony’nin “video game streaming service” olarak tanıttığı PlayStation Now, PS3 oyunlarından sonra PS4 oyunlarını da bünyesine ekledi.

51 adet PS4 oyunu bugün servise eklendi. PS3 oyunlarında olduğu gibi PS4 veya Windows PC üzerinden PlayStation Now’a ulaşabilirsiniz. Böylelikle listesini vereceğimiz oyunlardan sadece PlayStation’da mevcut olanları artık PC üzerinden PlayStation Now’da oynayabilirsiniz!

– Killzone Shadow Fall
– Saint’s Row IV Re-Elected
– WWE 2K16
– Tropico 5
– F1 2015
– Evolve
– Dead Nation Apocalypse
– Helldivers
– Resogun
– Heavy Rain
– Tearaway Unfolded
– Counterspy
– Shadow of the Beast
– Alienation
– Escape Plan
– Everybody’s gone to the Rapture
– Broken Age
– Grim Fandango Remastered
– Castlestorm Definitive Edition
– God of War III: Remastered
– Super Mega Baseball
– Ultra Street Fighter IV
– Hardware: Rivals
– This War Of Mine: The Little Ones
– Day Of The Tentacle Remastered
– Sherlock Holmes: Crimes And Punishments
– Dungeons II
– Back To Bed
– Pure Chess
– Pure Pool
– Olliolli
– Stick It To The Man
– Blood Bowl 2
– Super Stardust Ultra
– Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
– Nidhogg
– Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition
– MX vs ATV Supercross Encore
– Farming Simulator 15
– Tour De France 2016
– Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers
– Grand Ages: Medieval
– Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship
– Q*bert: Rebooted
– Fluster Cluck
– The Last Tinker: City of Colors
– Velocibox
– Whispering Willows
– Kickbeat Special Edition
– Battle Worlds Kronos
– Legend Of Kay Anniversary

