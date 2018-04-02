LEVEL Nisan sayısı (#255) bayilerde!

LEVEL Nisan sayısı, 1 Nisan tarihinden itibaren tüm Türkiye’de bayilerde!

Bu ay da dört dev poster hediye eden derginiz LEVEL, yılın en fazla beklenen oyunlarından Far Cry 5 kapak konusu yanında, oyun konsolların geçmişi ve bugününe ışık tutan bir dosya konusu ile yine kıpır kıpır!

Unutmadan, Umut Bıçağı ön okuması da LEVEL’ın Nisan sayısında sizi bekliyor.

LEVEL Dergi içeriği

#255

İLK BAKIŞ
Code Vein
Vampyr
Forged Battalion
GreedFall
Deep Rock Galactic
Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones

DOSYA KONUSU
Fortnite
Konsol Müzesi

İNCELEME
Far Cry 5
Sea of Thieves
Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
Warhammer: Vermintide II
A Way Out
Life is Strange: Before the Storm – Farewell Episode
The Council Ep.01 – The Mad Ones
Northgard
Age of Empires: Definitive Edition
World of Tanks 1.0
Monster Energy Supercross
Burnout Paradise Remastered
Surviving Mars
Battlefield 1: Apocalypse
H1Z1
Moss
Into the Breach
Secret of Mana
Fable Fortune
Pure Farming 2018
Frantics
Mulaka
Pit People
Symmetry
Bravo Team
Total War: Arena
Guns, Gore, Cannoli 2
The Fall Part 2: Unbound

Ayrıca
Cosplay Republic
Çizgi Dünyalar
Donanım
Kare
Kültür & Sanat
Mobil incelemeler
Online
Otaku chan!
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Role Playing Günlükleri
Sekiz
Sihirdar Vadisi

POSTERLER
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Hearthstone: The Witchwood

Sea of Thieves
State of Decay 2

