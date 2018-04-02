LEVEL Nisan sayısı (#255) bayilerde!

LEVEL Nisan sayısı, 1 Nisan tarihinden itibaren tüm Türkiye’de bayilerde!

Bu ay da dört dev poster hediye eden derginiz LEVEL, yılın en fazla beklenen oyunlarından Far Cry 5 kapak konusu yanında, oyun konsolların geçmişi ve bugününe ışık tutan bir dosya konusu ile yine kıpır kıpır!

Unutmadan, Umut Bıçağı ön okuması da LEVEL’ın Nisan sayısında sizi bekliyor.

LEVEL Dergi içeriği

#255

İLK BAKIŞ

Code Vein

Vampyr

Forged Battalion

GreedFall

Deep Rock Galactic

Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones

DOSYA KONUSU

Fortnite

Konsol Müzesi

İNCELEME

Far Cry 5

Sea of Thieves

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Warhammer: Vermintide II

A Way Out

Life is Strange: Before the Storm – Farewell Episode

The Council Ep.01 – The Mad Ones

Northgard

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition

World of Tanks 1.0

Monster Energy Supercross

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Surviving Mars

Battlefield 1: Apocalypse

H1Z1

Moss

Into the Breach

Secret of Mana

Fable Fortune

Pure Farming 2018

Frantics

Mulaka

Pit People

Symmetry

Bravo Team

Total War: Arena

Guns, Gore, Cannoli 2

The Fall Part 2: Unbound

Ayrıca

Cosplay Republic

Çizgi Dünyalar

Donanım

Kare

Kültür & Sanat

Mobil incelemeler

Online

Otaku chan!

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Role Playing Günlükleri

Sekiz

Sihirdar Vadisi

POSTERLER

Horizon: Zero Dawn

Hearthstone: The Witchwood

Sea of Thieves

State of Decay 2

