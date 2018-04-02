LEVEL Nisan sayısı (#255) bayilerde!

LEVEL Nisan sayısı, 1 Nisan tarihinden itibaren tüm Türkiye’de bayilerde!
Bu ay da dört dev poster hediye eden derginiz LEVEL, yılın en fazla beklenen oyunlarından Far Cry 5 kapak konusu yanında, oyun konsolların geçmişi ve bugününe ışık tutan bir dosya konusu ile yine kıpır kıpır!
Unutmadan, Umut Bıçağı ön okuması da LEVEL’ın Nisan sayısında sizi bekliyor.
—
LEVEL Dergi içeriği
#255
İLK BAKIŞ
Code Vein
Vampyr
Forged Battalion
GreedFall
Deep Rock Galactic
Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones
DOSYA KONUSU
Fortnite
Konsol Müzesi
İNCELEME
Far Cry 5
Sea of Thieves
Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
Warhammer: Vermintide II
A Way Out
Life is Strange: Before the Storm – Farewell Episode
The Council Ep.01 – The Mad Ones
Northgard
Age of Empires: Definitive Edition
World of Tanks 1.0
Monster Energy Supercross
Burnout Paradise Remastered
Surviving Mars
Battlefield 1: Apocalypse
H1Z1
Moss
Into the Breach
Secret of Mana
Fable Fortune
Pure Farming 2018
Frantics
Mulaka
Pit People
Symmetry
Bravo Team
Total War: Arena
Guns, Gore, Cannoli 2
The Fall Part 2: Unbound
Ayrıca
Cosplay Republic
Çizgi Dünyalar
Donanım
Kare
Kültür & Sanat
Mobil incelemeler
Online
Otaku chan!
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Role Playing Günlükleri
Sekiz
Sihirdar Vadisi
POSTERLER
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Hearthstone: The Witchwood
—
Sea of Thieves
State of Decay 2