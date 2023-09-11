About LEVEL

LEVEL Turkiye magazine is the Turkish branch of the LEVEL game magazine of the German publishing group BURDA.

For nearly 30 years, it has been the best-selling gaming magazine in Turkiye.

https://doganburda.com/yayin-detay/bilgisayar-teknoloji/aylik/level

 

Approaching 30 years old, LEVEL Turkiye magazine has a very well-established name and reader base.

LEVEL’s social media accounts are also attracting a lot of attention from the Turkish gaming community.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leveldergisi

Twitter: https://twitter.com/leveltr

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leveldergisi/

