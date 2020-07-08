Donkey Kong Country, Nintendo Switch Online’a geliyor

Donkey Kong Country, Nintendo Switch Online’ın 15 Temmuz güncellemesiyle önümüzdeki hafta Nintendo Switch’e geliyor.

“#NES ve #SNES #NintendoSwitchOnline koleksiyonuna 15 Temmuz’da #DonkeyKong Country ve üç tane daha oyun ekleniyor.
Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online:
・Donkey Kong Country
・Natsume Championship Wrestling
NES – Nintendo Switch Online:
・The Immortal”

