Donkey Kong Country, Nintendo Switch Online’a geliyor

Donkey Kong Country, Nintendo Switch Online’ın 15 Temmuz güncellemesiyle önümüzdeki hafta Nintendo Switch’e geliyor.
Three more titles will be added to the #NES & #SNES – #NintendoSwitchOnline collection on 7/15, including #DonkeyKong Country!
Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online:
・Donkey Kong Country
・Natsume Championship Wrestling
NES – Nintendo Switch Online:
・The Immortal pic.twitter.com/dNQ5A1yQhD
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 8, 2020
“#NES ve #SNES #NintendoSwitchOnline koleksiyonuna 15 Temmuz’da #DonkeyKong Country ve üç tane daha oyun ekleniyor.
Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online:
・Donkey Kong Country
・Natsume Championship Wrestling
NES – Nintendo Switch Online:
・The Immortal”