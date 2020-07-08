Donkey Kong Country, Nintendo Switch Online’a geliyor

Donkey Kong Country, Nintendo Switch Online’ın 15 Temmuz güncellemesiyle önümüzdeki hafta Nintendo Switch’e geliyor.

Three more titles will be added to the #NES & #SNES – #NintendoSwitchOnline collection on 7/15, including #DonkeyKong Country!

Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

・Donkey Kong Country

・Natsume Championship Wrestling

NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

・The Immortal pic.twitter.com/dNQ5A1yQhD

— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 8, 2020