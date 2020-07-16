Games for Change ödülleri sahiplerini buldu.

Games for Change, yıllık Games for Change ödüllerini açıkladı. Games for Change ödülleri, organizasyonun başkanı Susanna Pollack’ın açıkladığı üzere teknolojinin sınırlarını yeniden çizmek, içerik sayısı sürekli artan bir topluluğu güçlendirmek ve teknolojinin iyi amaçla kullanılmasının ne anlama geldiğinin gösterilmesi.

Aşağıdaki listede her daldaki adaylar ve kazanlar yer alıyor.

En İyi Oynanışa Sahip Oyun

Arise: A Simple Story(Piccolo Studio)

Dear Reader(Local No. 12)

Mosaic(Krillbite Studio)

Sky: Children of the Light (thatgamecompany) 🥇

En Yenilikçi Oyun

Concrete Genie (Pixelopus)

Dreams (Media Molecule) 🥇

Sea of Solitude(Jo-Mei)

Sky: Children of the Light(thatgamecompany)

En Çok Etki Yaratan Oyun

Eliza(Zachtronics)

Life is Strange 2(Dontnod Entertainment)

Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei) 🥇

SweetxHeart(Catt Small)

En Öğretici Oyun

Funexpected Math(Funexpected LTD)

Mightier(Mightier)

Rabbids Coding (Ubisoft) 🥇

Sci-Ops: Global Defense(Plasma Games)

En İyi Öğrenci Oyun

Apollo(Team Apollo)

Gamer Girl (RIT’s School of Interactive Games and Media)

Plasticity(Plasticity Games)

Resilience (Sungrazer) 🥇

Değişim için En İyi XR