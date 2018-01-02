Ocak ayı Xbox Live Gold oyunları açıklandı!

Gönderen - - Genel, Haber , , , , , , , , ,
0

Microsoft Xbox Live Gold kullanıcılarına özel Ocak ayının ücretsiz oyunlarını açıkladı.

Microsoft, Xbox Live Gold üyelerine her ay olduğu gibi Ocak ayında da ücretsiz oyunlar vermeye devam ediyor.

Xbox One kullanıcıları için 3 adet, Xbox 360 kullanıcıları için ise 2 adet oyun ücretsiz olarak indirilebilecek ve Gold üyesi olduğunuz sürece oynanabilecek.

Ocak ayının ücretsiz oyunları:

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III – Xbox One
Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition – Xbox One
Zombi – Xbox One
Army of Two – Xbox 360
Tomb Raider Underworld – Xbox 360

Henüz yorum yok.

Yorum Yapın

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

LEVELONLINE

Burası Türkiye'nin en çok satan oyun dergisi LEVEL'ın web sitesi... Site, dergiden bağımsız bir yapıya sahip. Yani site içeriği ayrı, dergi içeriği ayrı...

Her gün onlarca; haber, özel haber, inceleme ve makale yazıyoruz. Her gün güncelleniyoruz. Birçok son dakika haberi de cabası... Tüm bunları Türkiye'nin en tecrübeli oyun editörleri yapıyor.

SON HABERLER

TWITTER

Microsoft PUBG reklamını geri çekti! https://t.co/ildRzTehFa https://t.co/JqP2qD1Syb
Ocak ayı PlayStation Plus oyunları açıklandı! https://t.co/N8czEoKnvR https://t.co/n0fv5a2Ymk

Flickr