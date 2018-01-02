Ocak ayı Xbox Live Gold oyunları açıklandı!

Microsoft Xbox Live Gold kullanıcılarına özel Ocak ayının ücretsiz oyunlarını açıkladı.

Microsoft, Xbox Live Gold üyelerine her ay olduğu gibi Ocak ayında da ücretsiz oyunlar vermeye devam ediyor.

Xbox One kullanıcıları için 3 adet, Xbox 360 kullanıcıları için ise 2 adet oyun ücretsiz olarak indirilebilecek ve Gold üyesi olduğunuz sürece oynanabilecek.

Ocak ayının ücretsiz oyunları:

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III – Xbox One

Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition – Xbox One

Zombi – Xbox One

Army of Two – Xbox 360

Tomb Raider Underworld – Xbox 360

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor…