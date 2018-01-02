Ocak ayı Xbox Live Gold oyunları açıklandı!

Microsoft Xbox Live Gold kullanıcılarına özel Ocak ayının ücretsiz oyunlarını açıkladı.
Microsoft, Xbox Live Gold üyelerine her ay olduğu gibi Ocak ayında da ücretsiz oyunlar vermeye devam ediyor.
Xbox One kullanıcıları için 3 adet, Xbox 360 kullanıcıları için ise 2 adet oyun ücretsiz olarak indirilebilecek ve Gold üyesi olduğunuz sürece oynanabilecek.
Ocak ayının ücretsiz oyunları:
The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III – Xbox One
Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition – Xbox One
Zombi – Xbox One
Army of Two – Xbox 360
Tomb Raider Underworld – Xbox 360