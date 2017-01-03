Steam’in en çok satan oyunları belli oldu!

On seneden fazla bir zaman önce hayatımıza belirsizliklerle giren, ilk günlerinde hatta ilk senelerinde problemleriyle bizleri çıldırtan Steam artık başlı başına bir otorite haline geldi bilindiği gibi.

Bugün PC platformunda satılan oyunlarda Steam’in büyük bir payı mevcut ve firma da rakamları açıklamasa da kategorilere bölerek yılın en fazla satılan oyunlarını duyurdu.

Buna göre oyunları toplam gelirlerine göre Platinum, Gold, Silver ve Bronze klasmanlarına ayıran Steam’in Platinum klasmanında CS:GO, Dark Souls III, Fallout 4, Total War: Warhammer, Rocket League, The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, XCOM2, No Man’s Sky, Civilization VI, GTA V ve The Division’ın yanı sıra, oyun içi item’ların satışıyla bu listeye girmeyi başaran Dota 2 de bulunmakta.

Bu oyunların hiçbirinin sürpriz olmadığını da söylememiz gerekiyor.

Listenin geri kalanı ise aşağıdaki gibi;

GOLD

Rise of the Tomb Raider, Stardew Valley, Rainbow Six: Siege, ARMA III, Call of Duty: Black Ops III, ARK, H1Z1: King of the Hill, Stellaris, DOOM, Warframe ve Team Fortress 2

SILVER

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Planet Coaster, Cities: Skyline, Rust, The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited, Europa Universalis IV, Dying Light: The Following, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Payday 2, War Thunder, Hearts of Iron IV, FarCry Primal, Civilization V, Subnautica, Watch Dogs 2 ve Smite.

BRONZE

Just Cause 3, American Truck Simulator, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Dragonball Xenoverse 2, Knight Online, Undertale, Borderlands 2, Firewatch, Factorio, Kerbal Space Program, Left for Dead 2, Path of Exile, FarCry 4, Dishonored 2, Garry’s Mod, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, Hitman, The Sims 3, Life Is Strange, Rimworld, The Forest, Street Fighter V, Football Manager 2017, H1Z1: Just Survive, Total War: Attila, Elite: Dangerous, Euro Truck Simulator 2, Youtubers Life, Squad, Starbound, DayZ, Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn, Naruto Shippuden: UNS4, Terraria, Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition, Battlerite, Mafia III, Farming Simulator 17, Endless Legend, Age of Empires II: HD Edition, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, Slime Rancher, Scrap Mechanic, NBA 2K17, Don’t Starve, 7 Days to Die, Tree of Savior, Battlefleet Gothic: Armada, Total War: Rome II – Emperor Edition, Grim Dawn, The Culling, Steam Controller, Train Simulator 17, Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD, Astroneer, Crusader Kings II, Darkest Dungeon, Dishonored, Football Manager 2016, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

