2017 yaz aylarında beklediğimiz oyunlar!

Şu aralar yapımcıların da artmasıyla oyunların sular seller gibi aktığı bir dönemdeyiz. İşte Kotaku’dan aldığımız 2017 yaz aylarında çıkacak önemli oyunların listesi.

23 Haziran

Ever Oasis | Aksiyon-macera | 3DS

26 Haziran

Secret World Legends | MMO | PC

27 Haziran

Valkyria Revolution | RPG | PS4, Vita, Xbox One

30 Haziran

Breath of the Wild: The Master Trials | Aksiyon-macera, DLC | Nintendo Switch, Wii U

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy | Platform | PS4

11 Temmuz

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age | RPG, Remaster | PS4

12 Temmuz

The End Is Nigh | Platform | PC

20 Temmuz

Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy | Bulmaca, macera | iOS, Android (Daha sonra da 3DS’de)

21 Temmuz

Splatoon 2 | Çok oyunculu-nişancı | Nintendo Switch

25 Temmuz

Pyre | RPG | PC, Linux, PS4

Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star | Aksiyon RPG | Nintendo Switch

28 Temmuz

Hey! Pikmin | Platform | 3DS

1 Ağustos

The Long Dark | Hayatta kalma | PC, Mac, Xbox One, PS4

2 Ağustos

Tacoma | Hikaye bazlı | PC, Mac, Xbox One

8 Ağustos

Lawbreakers | Çok oyunculu-nişancı | PS4, PC

ARK: Survival Evolved | Hayatta kalma | PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One

15 Ağustos

Agents of Mayhem | Üçüncü şahıs nişancı | PC, Xbox One, PS4

Sonic Mania | Platform | PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Matterfall | 2 Boyutlu nişancı | PS4

22 Ağustos

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Aksiyon-macera | PS4

25 Ağustos

Madden 18 | Spor | Xbox One, PS4

29 Ağustos

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle | Sıra tabanlı | Nintendo Switch

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen | Sıra tabanlı, büyüme-genişleme | PC, Mac, Xbox One, PS4

Hello Neighbor | Gizlilik | PC, Xbox One

Absolver | Dövüş sanatları | PC, Xbox One, PS4

Culdcept Revolt | Strateji | 3DS

Warriors All-Stars | Aksiyon RPG | PS4, PC

Yakuza Kiwami | Aksiyon-macera, Remake | PS4

31 Ağustos

Life is Strange: Before the Storm | Hikaye bazlı, Episode’lara dayalı | PC, Xbox One, PS4

5 Eylül

Knack II | Aksiyon, Platform | PS4

6 Eylül

Destiny 2 | Çok oyunculu nişancı | PS4, Xbox One, PC (October 24)

12 Eylül

Pro Evolution Soccer 18 | Spor | PC, Xbox One, PS4

15 Eylül

Metroid: Samus Returns | Aksiyon-macera | 3DS

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider | Gizlilik | PC, Xbox One, PS4

19 Eylül

Marvel v Capcom: Infinite | Dövüş | PC, Xbox One, PS4

NBA 2K18 | Spor | PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

22 Eylül

Pokken Tournament DX | Dövüş | Nintendo Switch

