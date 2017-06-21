2017 yaz aylarında beklediğimiz oyunlar!

Şu aralar yapımcıların da artmasıyla oyunların sular seller gibi aktığı bir dönemdeyiz. İşte Kotaku’dan aldığımız 2017 yaz aylarında çıkacak önemli oyunların listesi.
23 Haziran
Ever Oasis | Aksiyon-macera | 3DS
26 Haziran
Secret World Legends | MMO | PC
27 Haziran
Valkyria Revolution | RPG | PS4, Vita, Xbox One
30 Haziran
Breath of the Wild: The Master Trials | Aksiyon-macera, DLC | Nintendo Switch, Wii U
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy | Platform | PS4
11 Temmuz
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age | RPG, Remaster | PS4
12 Temmuz
The End Is Nigh | Platform | PC
20 Temmuz
Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy | Bulmaca, macera | iOS, Android (Daha sonra da 3DS’de)
21 Temmuz
Splatoon 2 | Çok oyunculu-nişancı | Nintendo Switch
25 Temmuz
Pyre | RPG | PC, Linux, PS4
Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star | Aksiyon RPG | Nintendo Switch
28 Temmuz
Hey! Pikmin | Platform | 3DS
1 Ağustos
The Long Dark | Hayatta kalma | PC, Mac, Xbox One, PS4
2 Ağustos
Tacoma | Hikaye bazlı | PC, Mac, Xbox One
8 Ağustos
Lawbreakers | Çok oyunculu-nişancı | PS4, PC
ARK: Survival Evolved | Hayatta kalma | PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One
15 Ağustos
Agents of Mayhem | Üçüncü şahıs nişancı | PC, Xbox One, PS4
Sonic Mania | Platform | PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch
Matterfall | 2 Boyutlu nişancı | PS4
22 Ağustos
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Aksiyon-macera | PS4
25 Ağustos
Madden 18 | Spor | Xbox One, PS4
29 Ağustos
Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle | Sıra tabanlı | Nintendo Switch
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen | Sıra tabanlı, büyüme-genişleme | PC, Mac, Xbox One, PS4
Hello Neighbor | Gizlilik | PC, Xbox One
Absolver | Dövüş sanatları | PC, Xbox One, PS4
Culdcept Revolt | Strateji | 3DS
Warriors All-Stars | Aksiyon RPG | PS4, PC
Yakuza Kiwami | Aksiyon-macera, Remake | PS4
31 Ağustos
Life is Strange: Before the Storm | Hikaye bazlı, Episode’lara dayalı | PC, Xbox One, PS4
5 Eylül
Knack II | Aksiyon, Platform | PS4
6 Eylül
Destiny 2 | Çok oyunculu nişancı | PS4, Xbox One, PC (October 24)
12 Eylül
Pro Evolution Soccer 18 | Spor | PC, Xbox One, PS4
15 Eylül
Metroid: Samus Returns | Aksiyon-macera | 3DS
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider | Gizlilik | PC, Xbox One, PS4
19 Eylül
Marvel v Capcom: Infinite | Dövüş | PC, Xbox One, PS4
NBA 2K18 | Spor | PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
22 Eylül
Pokken Tournament DX | Dövüş | Nintendo Switch