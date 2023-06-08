LEVEL #308 (Haziran-Temmuz) bayilerde!

Bu ayın kapak konusunda elbette Kraliçe var! Lilith’li Diablo IV kapağına kocaman bir inceleme eşlik ediyor ve derginizde sizleri bekliyor.
Bunun yanında The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom incelemesi ve kocaman bir Zelda dosya konusu, Sons of the Forest ve The Outlast Trials ilk bakışları, PlayStation Showcase 2023’e detaylı bir bakış, Street Fighter 6, Dead Island 2, Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, Convergence, Minecraft Legends, Darkest Dungeon 2 incelemeleri de çok daha fazlası da içeriğe dahil!
Posterlerde ise sözümüzü tutuyoruz ve geçen aya yetişmeyen Resident Evil 4 posterinin yanında şahane bir Diablo IV posterini de sizlere hediye ediyoruz. Üstelik bu defa posterler kocaman, tam 90x60cm.
LEVEL Dergi İçeriği
#308
İLK BAKIŞ
Sons of the Forest
The Outlast Trials
Demonologist
XDefiant
Amnesia: The Bunker
Cardboard Town
DOSYA KONUSU
PlayStation Showcase 2023
Bir Zelda Efsanesi…
İNCELEME
Diablo IV
Dead Island 2
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Street Fighter 6
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
The Last of Us: Part 1 (PC)
Convergence
Redfall
Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story
Minecraft Legends
Darkest Dungeon 2
Stranded: Alien Dawn
Barotrauma
Humanity
Tchia
Dredge
WWE 2K23
LEGO 2K Drive
Football Manager 2023
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
Bum Simulator
Reflection: The Greed
AYRICA
Board Game Talk
Donanım İncelemeleri
Figürcünün Seyir Defteri
Hala Oynanır mı? -Call of Duty 2-
Kültür Sanat
Mobil İncelemeler
Otaku chan!
Oyun Atölyesi -Remastered-
PhD
Seyyah
POSTERLER
Resident Evil 4 Remake
Diablo IV