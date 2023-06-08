LEVEL #308 (Haziran-Temmuz) bayilerde!

Bu ayın kapak konusunda elbette Kraliçe var! Lilith’li Diablo IV kapağına kocaman bir inceleme eşlik ediyor ve derginizde sizleri bekliyor.

Bunun yanında The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom incelemesi ve kocaman bir Zelda dosya konusu, Sons of the Forest ve The Outlast Trials ilk bakışları, PlayStation Showcase 2023’e detaylı bir bakış, Street Fighter 6, Dead Island 2, Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, Convergence, Minecraft Legends, Darkest Dungeon 2 incelemeleri de çok daha fazlası da içeriğe dahil!

Posterlerde ise sözümüzü tutuyoruz ve geçen aya yetişmeyen Resident Evil 4 posterinin yanında şahane bir Diablo IV posterini de sizlere hediye ediyoruz. Üstelik bu defa posterler kocaman, tam 90x60cm.

Satın almak için: https://dergiburda.com/product/detail/level

LEVEL Dergi İçeriği

#308

İLK BAKIŞ

Sons of the Forest

The Outlast Trials

Demonologist

XDefiant

Amnesia: The Bunker

Cardboard Town

DOSYA KONUSU

PlayStation Showcase 2023

Bir Zelda Efsanesi…

İNCELEME

Diablo IV

Dead Island 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Street Fighter 6

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Last of Us: Part 1 (PC)

Convergence

Redfall

Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story

Minecraft Legends

Darkest Dungeon 2

Stranded: Alien Dawn

Barotrauma

Humanity

Tchia

Dredge

WWE 2K23

LEGO 2K Drive

Football Manager 2023

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Bum Simulator

Reflection: The Greed

AYRICA

Board Game Talk

Donanım İncelemeleri

Figürcünün Seyir Defteri

Hala Oynanır mı? -Call of Duty 2-

Kültür Sanat

Mobil İncelemeler

Otaku chan!

Oyun Atölyesi -Remastered-

PhD

Seyyah

POSTERLER

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Diablo IV